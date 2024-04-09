Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

