Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 111.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

