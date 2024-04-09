Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 241 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $501.95 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.61. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

