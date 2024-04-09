Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 310 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.34. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

