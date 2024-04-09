Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

