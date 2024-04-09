Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

