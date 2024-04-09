Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

