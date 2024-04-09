Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.