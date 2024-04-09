Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 10,492 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

