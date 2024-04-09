DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,871 shares of company stock worth $2,276,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

