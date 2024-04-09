Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $501.95 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.