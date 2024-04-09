Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

