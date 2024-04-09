Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.4 %

ENTG stock opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.