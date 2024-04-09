EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 40,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3,684.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

