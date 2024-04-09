Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

