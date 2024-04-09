Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

