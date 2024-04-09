Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,136,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,651 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

