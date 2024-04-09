Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $4.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

