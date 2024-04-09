Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 630 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

