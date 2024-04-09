Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,207,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

