Inscription Capital LLC Buys 6,552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

