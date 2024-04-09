Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.27. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.