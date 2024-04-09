International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 78,953 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,835,000.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $670.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $394.26 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $619.23 and its 200 day moving average is $543.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.