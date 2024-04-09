International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $41.95 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $41,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $271.25 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

