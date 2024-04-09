International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 439.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,751 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $36,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

