International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

