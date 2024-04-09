International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 416,689 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9,029.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $41,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

