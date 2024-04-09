International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $440.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

