Iowa State Bank Acquires 98 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 59,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $911.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $871.33 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.