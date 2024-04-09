Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 589,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock worth $11,480,926. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

