Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.