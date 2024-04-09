Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,583,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

