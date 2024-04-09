JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

