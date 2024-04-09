Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $5,838,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.