Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.