Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

