Navalign LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 257,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

