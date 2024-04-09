New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

