New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

