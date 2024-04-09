New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $415.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.