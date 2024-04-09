New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

