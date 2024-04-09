New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

