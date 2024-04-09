New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVY opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

