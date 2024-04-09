New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.58 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16,195.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,950. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.