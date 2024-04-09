New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.79 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.