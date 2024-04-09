New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.14 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $4,765,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,020,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of BRO opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

