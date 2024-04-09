New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.33 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.