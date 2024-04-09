New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of WBA opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

