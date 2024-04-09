New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.74 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

