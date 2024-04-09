New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $242.09 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

